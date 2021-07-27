Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tesla worth $685,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $633.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.62, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.