Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TX stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

