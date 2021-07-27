Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 466.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 449,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ternium by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 303,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

