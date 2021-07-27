TENT Price Reaches $0.0344 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $100,439.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00120628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00147228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001808 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,350,720 coins and its circulating supply is 37,273,628 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

