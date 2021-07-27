Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.