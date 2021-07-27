Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

