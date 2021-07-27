Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,894 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Telos worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.