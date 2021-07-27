Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TLSNY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,718. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

