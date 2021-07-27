Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

TDOC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,718. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

