Ted Baker’s (TED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.81) on Friday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £255.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.87.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

