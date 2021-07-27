Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,618 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.4% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after buying an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $86.64. 84,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,106. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.