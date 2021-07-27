Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $624,333,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $108,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.42. 66,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,072. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.