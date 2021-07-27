Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.64. 111,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

