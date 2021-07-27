Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.24. 76,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

