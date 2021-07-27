Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.77. 1,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,221. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

