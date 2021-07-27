Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

FISV stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

