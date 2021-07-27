Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.90. 37,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,531. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.