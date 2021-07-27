Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $52.79 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,855. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

