Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $29.44 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,851 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $29,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,663 shares of company stock worth $6,588,338 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

