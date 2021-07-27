Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,830 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,236.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,252.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

