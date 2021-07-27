TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter.

TRP opened at C$61.27 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.89.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$278,637.48. Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last 90 days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

