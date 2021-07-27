Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.83. 56,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $121.82 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.23. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

