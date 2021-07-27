Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.95

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC grew its position in Talend by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Talend by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 571,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Talend by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after acquiring an additional 999,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Talend by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 201,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

