Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €34.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Talanx has a 1 year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 1 year high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

