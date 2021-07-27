TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.01.

Shares of TAL opened at $4.40 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

