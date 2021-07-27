Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.51. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 9,738 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

