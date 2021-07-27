SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

