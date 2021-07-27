SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Truist

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Truist from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $622.41.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

