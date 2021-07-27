SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $640.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $564.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $217.23 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

