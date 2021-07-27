SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SunPower has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.