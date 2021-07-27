Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

