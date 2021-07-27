Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

