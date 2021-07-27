Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.43.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$64.03 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The stock has a market cap of C$37.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.01.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

