Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of SLF opened at $51.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,970,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after acquiring an additional 295,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

