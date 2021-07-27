Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

SUI stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,791. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $189.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

