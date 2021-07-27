Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SMU.UN stock opened at C$18.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.33. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

