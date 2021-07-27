Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.