Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $5,665.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00048508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00802532 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

