Stryve Foods (SNAX) and The Competition Financial Review

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -55.71 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 2.22

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1209 1226 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Stryve Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.60% 11.11% 4.64%

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.