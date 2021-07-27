Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.250-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.35. 1,399,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.90. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $269.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.