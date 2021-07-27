Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 853 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $4,075,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.20. 34,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $207.19 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

