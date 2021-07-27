Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.40. 113,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.