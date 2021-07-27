Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $17.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,301. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

