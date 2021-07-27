Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,759 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.64. 46,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.