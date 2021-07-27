Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Guardant Health Put Options (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical volume of 125 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,340 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

