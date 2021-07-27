Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $173,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

