Stifel Financial Corp Takes $383,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

