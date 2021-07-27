Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atreca were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $273.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.