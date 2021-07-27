Stifel Financial Corp Has $338,000 Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.