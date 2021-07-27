Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.